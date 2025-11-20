PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gupta Vimla Black sold 7,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $115,891.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,750. This represents a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 362,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,909.25. This represents a 5.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 2,612.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 745,400 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 30.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

