Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,576 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in WaFd by 232.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in WaFd by 83.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in WaFd in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in WaFd in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WaFd

In related news, Director Sean Singleton sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $31,836.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,205.38. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. WaFd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.23 million during the quarter. WaFd had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WAFD

About WaFd

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.