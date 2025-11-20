Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 38,472 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,472 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. BC Partners PE LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,142,402,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,146,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,818,000 after buying an additional 312,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,076,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,097,000 after buying an additional 1,909,457 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,304,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,903,000 after buying an additional 606,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,892,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,343 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $34.22 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $74,896.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,423.44. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $36,679.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,792.40. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,629 shares of company stock worth $903,696 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

