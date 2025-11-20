Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,005 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 24.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Atlassian by 431.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 64,527 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 108,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Atlassian by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $146.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.58. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $144.32 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.35, a PEG ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 168,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,857,651.90. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 168,630 shares in the company, valued at $28,857,651.90. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,497 shares of company stock worth $742,375 and have sold 574,422 shares worth $93,484,396. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

