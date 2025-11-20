FIGS (FIGS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) in the last few weeks:

11/19/2025 – FIGS had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.25 to $7.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – FIGS had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – FIGS had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – FIGS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – FIGS was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/7/2025 – FIGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – FIGS had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – FIGS had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – FIGS had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

10/14/2025 – FIGS is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2025 – FIGS was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – FIGS had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/4/2025 – FIGS was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – FIGS had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $168,085.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 845,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,247,099.55. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 23,356 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $172,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,274,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,074.99. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $842,076. 29.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

