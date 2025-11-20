FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTCI. TD Cowen raised their price target on FTC Solar from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $3.80) on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.14. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 549.96% and a negative net margin of 69.25%.The firm had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million. FTC Solar has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 53,391 shares in the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

