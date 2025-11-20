Semus Wealth Partners LLC Buys 234 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $354.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.58. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

