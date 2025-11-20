Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,231 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,231 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,147,000 after buying an additional 408,202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,825,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,064,000 after acquiring an additional 69,733 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,069,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 347,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG opened at $88.94 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.73.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

