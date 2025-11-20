Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,448 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,448 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $80.72 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.13.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.