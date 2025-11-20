NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2525 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NC opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $358.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

