Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF $GLIN

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLIN. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Washington Growth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 86,062.8% during the second quarter. Washington Growth Strategies LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,007 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 64,045 shares during the last quarter.

GLIN opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.63.

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

