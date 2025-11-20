Greenland Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Greenland Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Newmark Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMRK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after acquiring an additional 213,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,635,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,481,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,847,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after buying an additional 158,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $19.83.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business had revenue of $863.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.630 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

