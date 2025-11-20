Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 447.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

GTLB stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,085.00 and a beta of 0.74.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $4,688,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $147,095.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 97,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,826.14. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,329,712 shares of company stock worth $64,154,795 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

