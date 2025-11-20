Elders Limited (ELD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 243.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

