Elders Limited (ELD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 243.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.
Elders Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.
Elders Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elders
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Applied Materials: Up 40% in 2025 With Room to Run Long-Term
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.