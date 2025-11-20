Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,340 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of Alamos Gold worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AGI stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy (a)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.