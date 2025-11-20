Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after buying an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,867,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after purchasing an additional 168,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $821.08 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $869.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $771.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.59. The company has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,569 shares of company stock worth $7,730,464. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

