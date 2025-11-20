Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 337.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,171,000 after buying an additional 62,088 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 110.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 56,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 58,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.22.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $379.07 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.21 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $426.39 and its 200-day moving average is $450.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $497.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

