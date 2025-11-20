Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 31,757 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 172.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $911.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 23.24%.The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

