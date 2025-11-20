Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 2.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505,548 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,038,594,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,092,108,000 after purchasing an additional 837,117 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,035.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,836,000 after buying an additional 793,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.18 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

