Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 40.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC raised Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Up 0.0%

Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $121.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39. Bank Of Montreal has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

