Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,727 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 1.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 43.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 30.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Cameco by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CCJ. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $110.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

