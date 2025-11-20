Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortis $FTS

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Fortis by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 68,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 15.0% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Fortis has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $52.83.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

