Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. CIBC set a $112.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Macquarie cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.99.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the sale, the director owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,517.44. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 178,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,479,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

