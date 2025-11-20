Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm had revenue of $76.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,025.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $149,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

