Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,953 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.9%

BKR opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.