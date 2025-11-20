Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 4,886 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. $INDB

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,613 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $1,830,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a $83.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of INDB opened at $67.19 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Independent Bank had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 53,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $3,660,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,146.28. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

