Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 13,686 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 492.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 203.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $48,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. HSBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

