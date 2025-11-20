SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 55.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,599,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 2.1%

RPRX opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.56. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $41.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 69,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $2,735,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,068. This represents a 55.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPRX

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.