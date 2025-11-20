Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 57,809 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 143.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 65,946 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 95,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 47,515 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,316,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,378,000 after purchasing an additional 603,079 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Select Medical from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price objective on Select Medical in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.240 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

