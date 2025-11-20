Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.900-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.9 billion.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

NYSE J opened at $145.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.83). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2,081.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

