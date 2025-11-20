BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.21 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 425.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,885,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 138.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 104,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 60,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

