Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,380 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HP by 29.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,719 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 43.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,217 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in HP by 6.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 283,181 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

