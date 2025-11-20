B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Posts Earnings Results

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $186.06 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 15.1%

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 144.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 70.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B. Riley Financial has an average rating of “Sell”.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

