Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1,499.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,532,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436,292 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 37.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 388.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 590,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 469,427 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -466.67%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

