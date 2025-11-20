AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. AmeraMex International had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 10.14%.The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.
AmeraMex International Trading Up 0.7%
AMMX stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. AmeraMex International has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.48.
AmeraMex International Company Profile
