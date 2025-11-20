AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. AmeraMex International had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 10.14%.The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

AmeraMex International Trading Up 0.7%

AMMX stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. AmeraMex International has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

