Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 30,291 Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,291 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,187,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,677,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,603 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,365,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,748,000 after acquiring an additional 329,429 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,252,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,752,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,062 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 48.9% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,147,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $82.93.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

