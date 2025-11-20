Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Position Lowered by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,592,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,745 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,830,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,280,000 after purchasing an additional 401,150 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,168,000 after acquiring an additional 450,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,042,000 after purchasing an additional 865,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 864,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,086,000 after acquiring an additional 589,816 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $185.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $173.60 and a 12 month high of $234.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.36.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

