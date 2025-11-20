Rafael Flores Sells 225 Shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) Director Rafael Flores sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $23,672.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,141.33. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $106.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Ameren’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,582,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,851,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,045,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,466,105,000 after buying an additional 328,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 192,808 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,283,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,892,000 after buying an additional 60,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

