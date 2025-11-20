Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 26,536 Shares of Brunswick Corporation $BC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,536 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Brunswick by 33.7% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $9,820,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $3,934,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

BC opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brunswick Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is -47.25%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

