Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000. Copart makes up about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Copart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Copart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

