Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.97 Million in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Plexus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 975,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,005,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 24.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,205 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 120.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,655,000 after acquiring an additional 190,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Plexus by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 104,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Plexus in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $217,141.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,921.10. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,497. The trade was a 25.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,574 shares of company stock worth $2,463,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $138.68 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.37.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

