Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $2.60 Million Position in Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 138,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Remitly Global comprises about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELY. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Remitly Global

In other news, Director Joshua Hug sold 40,777 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $750,704.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,654,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,275,442.08. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $227,348.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,515,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,391,780.92. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 71,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,238 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Remitly Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RELY opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.11 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.36%.The business had revenue of $419.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Remitly Global has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Remitly Global

Remitly Global Profile

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.