Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 13,082 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the period. Boot Barn makes up about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $175.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $205.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,234,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,810. The trade was a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

