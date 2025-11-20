Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. $XPOF

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,163 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPOF. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of XPOF opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $281.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.43. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

