John Givens II Purchases 4,217 Shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Stock

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) CEO John Givens II acquired 4,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $19,946.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,571.65. This represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VTSI opened at $4.90 on Thursday. VirTra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). VirTra had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTSI. Wall Street Zen lowered VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VirTra currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VirTra by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the third quarter worth $284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the third quarter worth $74,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VirTra by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 14.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

