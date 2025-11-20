Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for CHRW FY2025 Earnings

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $151.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $158.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $7,468,133.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,138.88. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,778.20. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

