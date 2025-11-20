FY2025 Earnings Estimate for BitFuFu Issued By B. Riley

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BitFuFu in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BitFuFu’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for BitFuFu’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BitFuFu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUFU opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $481.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BitFuFu has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. BitFuFu had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUFU. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BitFuFu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BitFuFu in the first quarter worth $905,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the first quarter worth $57,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

