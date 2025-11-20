What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Bit Digital FY2025 Earnings?

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bit Digital in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTBT. Weiss Ratings raised Bit Digital from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Bit Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $699.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 4.79. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Bit Digital had a net margin of 127.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bit Digital in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,274,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.