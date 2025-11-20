What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Bit Digital FY2025 Earnings?

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bit Digital in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTBT. Weiss Ratings raised Bit Digital from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Bit Digital Price Performance
NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $699.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 4.79. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.20.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Bit Digital had a net margin of 127.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bit Digital in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,274,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
