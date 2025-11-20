CorMedix FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by Leerink Partnrs

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CorMedix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for CorMedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CorMedix’s FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 42.11% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 810.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. CorMedix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. D Boral Capital raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CorMedix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $790.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the second quarter worth about $776,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 588.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 115,819 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CorMedix news, COO Elizabeth Hurlburt sold 41,121 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $537,862.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 176,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,029.20. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Todisco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 509,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,623,448. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 163,997 shares of company stock worth $2,163,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

