FY2025 EPS Estimate for Fate Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.20). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,187.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.28%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FATE. Wall Street Zen cut Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATE opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 999,773 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 38.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,203,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 616,336 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,149,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 822,037 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

